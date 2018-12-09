UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (1COV) a €51.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Commerzbank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.79 ($82.31).

1COV stock opened at €45.22 ($52.58) on Thursday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 52-week high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

