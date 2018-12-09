UBS Group Analysts Give K&S (SDF) a €22.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on K&S and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BNP Paribas set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.69 ($24.06).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €15.80 ($18.37) on Thursday. K&S has a twelve month low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a twelve month high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K&S Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

