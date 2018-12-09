UDR, Inc. (UDR) Receives $40.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.46.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $404,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,675.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $1,648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,969,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,773 shares of company stock worth $3,474,829 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 5.97. UDR has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $42.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. UDR had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 7.09%. UDR’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

