Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.96.

Shares of ULTA opened at $254.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $191.70 and a 12 month high of $322.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 31,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total value of $8,941,754.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,706,334.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.15, for a total value of $10,050,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 361,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,745,572.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,407 shares of company stock valued at $19,028,318 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,356,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 272,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,900,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, haircare and skincare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

