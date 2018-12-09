United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,468 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1,545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,006,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,855,000 after purchasing an additional 944,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,110,000 after acquiring an additional 823,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,258,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,271,000 after acquiring an additional 492,017 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 601,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after acquiring an additional 310,954 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 740.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 201,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 177,698 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of United Community Banks to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $23.84 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $134.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 11.64%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.81%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

