United Natural Foods (UNFI) Trading Down 24.6% After Earnings Miss

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI)’s share price traded down 24.6% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.45 and last traded at $14.88. 10,521,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,110% from the average session volume of 869,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Loop Capital set a $36.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.11.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 905,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,125,000 after buying an additional 443,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,232,000 after buying an additional 405,539 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,139,000 after buying an additional 396,554 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 692,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,728,000 after buying an additional 387,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,204,000 after buying an additional 340,578 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.56.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

