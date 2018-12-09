United Services Automobile Association Acquires 61,259 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,259 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 29,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $2,610,063.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $601,089.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,413.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,784. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “United Services Automobile Association Acquires 61,259 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/united-services-automobile-association-acquires-61259-shares-of-amerisourcebergen-corp-abc.html.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.