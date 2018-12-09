United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in PG&E Co. (PCG)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,256 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PG&E were worth $10,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PG&E by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,850,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,036,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in PG&E by 57.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,270,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459,321 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in PG&E by 3.6% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 4,956,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,824 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PG&E by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,799,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,254,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in PG&E by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,777,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,013,000 after purchasing an additional 129,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $25.79 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of -0.17.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $30.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PG&E to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.07.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

