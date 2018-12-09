United Therapeutics (UTHR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen set a $106.00 target price on United Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $109.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.24. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.22 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 31.73%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 810 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,045. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,604,000 after purchasing an additional 65,049 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,992,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 559,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 33,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.