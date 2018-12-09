Universal Currency (UNIT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,448.00

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Universal Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000595 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z, CoinExchange and YoBit. Universal Currency has a total market cap of $328,583.00 and approximately $3,448.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Universal Currency has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000278 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Universal Currency

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 19,823,314 coins and its circulating supply is 15,723,314 coins. The official website for Universal Currency is www.u-currency.com. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universal Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universal Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

