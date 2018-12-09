Universal Logistics (ULH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.25.

ULH opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $611.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.69. Universal Logistics has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $374.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 26.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Universal Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

