US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $484.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) will announce $484.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for US Xpress Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $480.17 million and the highest is $490.00 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow US Xpress Enterprises.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $460.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Shares of US Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. US Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

In related news, Director John C. Rickel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

