US Xpress Enterprises Inc (USX) Stake Lessened by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP trimmed its position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in US Xpress Enterprises were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, Director John C. Rickel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

USX stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $460.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 43.88% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/us-xpress-enterprises-inc-usx-stake-lessened-by-laurion-capital-management-lp.html.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX).

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.