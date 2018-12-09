Valero Energy (VLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.55

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.55 and last traded at $75.99, with a volume of 4669515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.84.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $145.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.1% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

