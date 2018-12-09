ValuEngine Downgrades At Home Group (HOME) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOME. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $47.00 price target on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of At Home Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of At Home Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of At Home Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.60.

HOME stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. At Home Group has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.89.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. At Home Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $267.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that At Home Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Starr Investment Holdings, Llc sold 4,591,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $152,035,292.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 2,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $86,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,597,008 shares of company stock worth $152,207,453 in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in At Home Group by 116.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in At Home Group by 56.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in At Home Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in At Home Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in At Home Group by 123.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

