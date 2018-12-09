ValuEngine Downgrades Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Peoples Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $630.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.46 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $148,749.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 227,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 109,915 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,334,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,283,000 after purchasing an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 456,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its position in Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 1,159,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.