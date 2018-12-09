ValuEngine Lowers IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Sell

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPGP. UBS Group initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on IPG Photonics to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.11.

Shares of IPGP opened at $124.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $107.59 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.76.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,666.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $552,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 468,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,105,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 88,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

