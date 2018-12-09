ValuEngine Upgrades Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) to Sell

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.58.

NYSE FBHS opened at $42.59 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

