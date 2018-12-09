ValuEngine Upgrades MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura raised MakeMyTrip from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $39.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.13.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.02.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 126,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

