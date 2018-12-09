Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) PT Raised to $52.00 at JMP Securities

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.86, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.3% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

