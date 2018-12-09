Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 70,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI opened at $58.65 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $70.39.

