Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 52.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 250,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,972 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,697,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,665,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,149 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,022,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 945,045 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,322,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,768,000 after acquiring an additional 692,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,929,000 after acquiring an additional 634,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $79.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/vanguard-short-term-bond-etf-bsv-shares-bought-by-fifth-third-bancorp.html.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.