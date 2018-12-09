Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,587 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $106,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.41 and a 52 week high of $143.52.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/vanguard-small-cap-value-etf-vbr-position-lifted-by-lpl-financial-llc.html.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.