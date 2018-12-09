Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Lifted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stake Lifted by One Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/verizon-communications-inc-vz-stake-lifted-by-one-capital-management-llc.html.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.