Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.85.

VET has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James upgraded Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$57.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at C$31.23 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$30.55 and a 12 month high of C$50.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.75.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$508.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.5900001160807 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -849.23%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, insider Terrance Gerald Hergott acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$175,050.00.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

