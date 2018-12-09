Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.15. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.95 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 22.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Argus increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $150,894.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 2,125 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total value of $386,516.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,890,237.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,346 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,953 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,775,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,743,000 after purchasing an additional 213,550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,767 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,242 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,074,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $676,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRTX traded down $7.40 on Tuesday, reaching $172.21. 1,627,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.26, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $194.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

