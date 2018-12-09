Victrex’s (VCT) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT) in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 2,420 ($31.62) price target on the stock.

VCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Victrex to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) price objective (up from GBX 3,300 ($43.12)) on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,527.73 ($33.03).

Get Victrex alerts:

Shares of LON:VCT opened at GBX 2,310 ($30.18) on Wednesday. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,826 ($23.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,772 ($36.22).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be paid a GBX 128.82 ($1.68) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st.

In other Victrex news, insider Richard Armitage purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($30.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,411.80 ($30,591.66). Insiders acquired a total of 1,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,396 over the last 90 days.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.