Viewray’s (VRAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Northland Securities currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

“We now expect Elekta to begin a full commercial launch beginning Q1-19 (calendar).”,” Northland Securities’ analyst wrote.

VRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.21.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Viewray has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $13.21.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). Viewray had a negative net margin of 105.09% and a negative return on equity of 105.63%. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $388,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shahriar Matin acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $161,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 43.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Viewray by 209.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viewray during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

