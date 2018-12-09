VINchain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $134,112.00 (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $134,112.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.22 or 0.02773213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00134075 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00174742 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.99 or 0.09518409 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000111 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 480,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io.

VINchain Coin Trading

VINchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

