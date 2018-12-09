Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 4,566 Shares of Harsco Co. (HSC)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Harsco were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Harsco by 1,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Harsco news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 18,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $513,482.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,809.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSC opened at $22.57 on Friday. Harsco Co. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.55.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Harsco had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $445.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Harsco from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Singular Research started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

