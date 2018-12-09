Virtu Financial LLC Takes $545,000 Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth $420,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXC opened at $74.10 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $73.40 and a 1-year high of $80.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0517 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

