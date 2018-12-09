Visa Inc (V) Position Boosted by Professional Planning

Professional Planning increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,325 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 11.0% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Professional Planning’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.09.
In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $2,009,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
V opened at $137.11 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $111.02 and a 12 month high of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $284.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
