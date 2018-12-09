Visa Inc (V) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,083 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $757,597,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $727,019,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $471,495,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,320,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $268,605,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $137.11 on Friday. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Visa from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.09.

In other Visa news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,395 shares of company stock valued at $16,697,489. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

