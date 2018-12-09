Viuly (VIU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,809.00

Viuly (CURRENCY:VIU) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. One Viuly token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Livecoin, IDEX and Bit-Z. During the last week, Viuly has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Viuly has a total market capitalization of $52,809.00 and $178.00 worth of Viuly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Viuly Profile

Viuly’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Viuly’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,490,346 tokens. Viuly’s official message board is medium.com/@Viuly. Viuly’s official website is viuly.io. Viuly’s official Twitter account is @ViulyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viuly is /r/Viuly and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viuly Token Trading

Viuly can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bit-Z, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viuly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viuly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viuly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

