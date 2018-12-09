Vonovia (VNA) Given a €45.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.72 ($55.49).

ETR:VNA opened at €42.08 ($48.93) on Thursday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a fifty-two week high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

