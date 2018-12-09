VoteCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. VoteCoin has a total market cap of $49,839.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VoteCoin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 43,645,625 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VoteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

