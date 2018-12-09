Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have $96.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Walgreens Boots has been outperforming its industry. The company's Retail Pharmacy USA division witnessed comparable prescription growth and benefited from a strong retail prescription market in the last reported quarter. Meanwhile, low prescription volume and continuing government reimbursement pressure in the United Kingdom, have been leading to sluggishness in Retail Pharmacy International division. However, solid pharmacy sales growth encourages us reflecting synergies from Rite Aid store addition. The company has been gaining on account of strategic tie-ups. We are looking forward to Walgreens Boots’ alliance with Express Scripts and Kroger aiming to expand its existing group purchasing efforts and product offerings respectively. Yet, the ongoing generic drug inflation is hurting Walgreens' pharmacy margin. Walgreens Boots faces tough competition along with currency fluctuations.”

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $86.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares in the company, valued at $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $555,610.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,926.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,756 shares of company stock valued at $5,824,194. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,749 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.