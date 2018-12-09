Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. Waste Connections reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year sales of $4.89 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

WCN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. TD Securities set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,646,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 13.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.1% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. 971,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,232. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.14. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $65.06 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc, a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

