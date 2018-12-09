WEALTHFRONT Corp Cuts Holdings in Halliburton (HAL)

WEALTHFRONT Corp lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 17,398 shares during the quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $50.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale set a $42.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

In related news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $232,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,796.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,399 shares of company stock worth $924,648. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

