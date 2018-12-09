Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 1,124 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

XAR opened at $82.98 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $80.09 and a 52-week high of $101.22.

