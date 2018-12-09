Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (FFC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,162 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd in the second quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 1.9% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 335,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 7.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd by 4.5% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 92,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter.

FFC stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $20.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Profile

There is no company description available for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund.

