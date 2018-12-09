WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Analysts expect WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) to announce sales of $5.84 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.66 billion and the highest is $6.01 billion. WellCare Health Plans reported sales of $4.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WellCare Health Plans will report full year sales of $20.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.93 billion to $20.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $25.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $26.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WellCare Health Plans.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.24. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCG. Argus increased their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $265.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on WellCare Health Plans from $292.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price target on WellCare Health Plans and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.20.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans stock opened at $238.85 on Friday. WellCare Health Plans has a 12 month low of $187.06 and a 12 month high of $324.99. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $599,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,183.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yount Michael sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $131,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,167 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 9.3% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 1.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 2.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 10.9% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in WellCare Health Plans by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

