Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “$27.00” Price Target for Mallinckrodt (MNK)

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) received a $27.00 price objective from analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

MNK stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.38 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 65.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 84.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 222,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 18.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 131.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.