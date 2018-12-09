Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for United Natural Foods (UNFI)

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital set a $45.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research set a $41.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of UNFI stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,521,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,220. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James P. Heffernan sold 3,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $112,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,960 shares in the company, valued at $205,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 96.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 905,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,125,000 after buying an additional 443,915 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 1,619.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after buying an additional 405,539 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in United Natural Foods by 9.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,139,000 after buying an additional 396,554 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in United Natural Foods by 127.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 692,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after buying an additional 387,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,204,000 after buying an additional 340,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

