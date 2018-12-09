Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.04 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 103.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.2% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 58,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

SCHO opened at $49.69 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $50.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.0841 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd.

