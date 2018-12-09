Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 16,683 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $12,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $40.20 on Friday. Malibu Boats Inc has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $837.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MBUU. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Malibu Boats to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $41.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

In other Malibu Boats news, insider Clair William Paxson St, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 95,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $5,068,967.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,325 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,155 over the last ninety days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

