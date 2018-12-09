Western Digital (WDC) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDC. Mizuho cut shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Western Digital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Longbow Research set a $100.00 target price on shares of Western Digital and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.80.

WDC stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Western Digital has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $106.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $80,150.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,992.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 13.2% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,932,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $522,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,135 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $211,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,390 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,355,074 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 43,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

