Wexford Capital LP Lowers Position in Momo Inc (MOMO)

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Momo by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 10,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Momo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 360,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Momo by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Momo by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Momo by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOMO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Momo from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Momo in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84. Momo Inc has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 5th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.30 million. Momo had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

