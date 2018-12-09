Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) Director Tina M. Chang Sells 1,500 Shares

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Director Tina M. Chang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $49,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,640.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $30.50 on Friday. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $309.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Weyco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised Weyco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 150.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 66,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 23.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

