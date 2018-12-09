Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) Stake Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148,476 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Williams-Sonoma worth $472,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 642.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,273,000 after buying an additional 846,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 125.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 713,300 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $36,459,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 99.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,055,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 526,595 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 727.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 436,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,695,000 after purchasing an additional 384,076 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on WSM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

In other news, insider Janet Hayes sold 14,376 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $979,005.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 29.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

